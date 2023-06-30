Troye Sivan finally confirms release date of anticipated new single!

Los Angeles, California - Looks like The Idol star Troye Sivan will return to the music world in just two weeks with the release of his highly-anticipated single, Rush.

Troye Sivan sets the stage for excitement as he unveils the release date of his much-awaited single, Rush. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@troyesivan

Hang in there, Troyeblemakers! The Rush is coming, and it'll be well worth the wait.

On Friday, the 28-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the release date for his highly-anticipated single, Rush.

"July 13 2023," the post read.

For those who have been keeping up with Troye's updates, you'll know that he's been teasing us about Rush for a little while now.

However, amidst the excitement, some fans couldn't resist playfully expressing their disappointment that the release wouldn't fall during Pride Month.

Social media was abuzz with comments like, "Diva, you are 13 days late...we were WAITING for this at Pride!!!!"

Another fan wrote, "Why is everyone so mad at Troye about the release date? It's not his fault, give it a rest. It's not always as easy as you may think."

While the timing may not have aligned with fans' expectations, let's hope the release extends the celebrations throughout the summer.