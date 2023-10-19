Will Alec Baldwin be recharged with manslaughter over Rust shooting?

Santa Fe, New Mexico - A grand jury will decide whether actor Alec Baldwin should face new charges over the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a film set, prosecutors said Tuesday.

A grand jury in New Mexico is re-evaluating manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins. © John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western Rust in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza in October 2021.



Manslaughter charges against Baldwin - an actor and producer on the film - were dropped in April due to what prosecutors called "new facts" which demanded "further investigation and forensic analysis," but an investigation into the incident remained active.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said Tuesday.

"We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."

The case will be presented to the grand jury within the next two months.