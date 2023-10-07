Alec Baldwin's Rust contracts under scrutiny as prosecutors make moves

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Producers of the movie Rust must hand over documents including Alec Baldwin's financial contracts, a judge ruled Friday, as prosecutors investigate the fatal on-set shooting of a cinematographer.

Alec Baldwin may still see charges refiled against him in the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the low-budget Western in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.



Manslaughter charges against Baldwin – an actor and producer on the film – were dropped in April, and the court hearing Friday concerned an ongoing separate case against the movie's armorer.

But prosecutors could still refile charges against Baldwin in the future, and told a judge Friday that information including how "Mr. Baldwin himself benefits financially from keeping production costs low" could be relevant.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey also accused producers of having "intervened, interfered or obstructed the criminal investigation" since the day of the fatal shooting.