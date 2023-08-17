Alec Baldwin could still face criminal charges in Rust shooting as new report emerges
Santa Fe, New Mexico - Could Alec Baldwin still face the music in the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the star's movie Rust? Two firearm experts think so.
A forensic report obtained by People has raised questions about the actor's legal position, despite all criminal charges in the case being dropped in April.
The authors of the report, experts Lucien Haag and Mike Haag, wrote: "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."
The report commissioned by the State of New Mexico as part of its case against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed continued: "This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger."
Baldwin has consistently maintained he never pulled the trigger on the gun that killed Hutchins. Since the charges against him were dropped because of a "possible malfunction" that made the firearm go off, if no such defect ever existed, "charges against Mr. Baldwin will proceed."
Could Alec Baldwin face fresh charges?
While filming Rust on a ranch in Santa Fe, Mexico, in October 2021, the gun Baldwin was rehearsing went off, injuring director Joel Souza and killing the 42-year-old Hutchins.
It's still unclear how the live ammunition reached the set, though set armorer Gutierrez-Reed is in the sights of investigators.
After the charges against Baldwin were dropped, prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis did warn that the 65-year-old could still end up in legal hot water if more evidence emerged.
Cover photo: Collage: Sam Wasson & John Lamparski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP