Zendaya is a desert treasure in Dune: Part 2

The long-awaited movie Dune: Part 2 has finally hit theaters, and per fans' reactions, Zendaya steals the show!

Zendaya reprises her role as Chani, opposite Timotheé Chalamet, in Dune: Part Two. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

Still need a reason to catch the fantasy sequel to the 2021 flick?

Look no further, as the masses have spoken, and they can't stop praising Dune: Part Two.

The new movie follows Timothée Chalamet reprising his role as Paul Atreides, who sets out to unite with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.

From the cinematography and the music score to an A-list cast, viewers have not stopped raving about the first blockbuster film of 2024.

Yet, Zendaya has been singled out for her performance as the love interest of Chalamet's character, Chani.