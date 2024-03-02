Zendaya is a desert treasure in Dune: Part 2
The long-awaited movie Dune: Part 2 has finally hit theaters, and per fans' reactions, Zendaya steals the show!
Still need a reason to catch the fantasy sequel to the 2021 flick?
Look no further, as the masses have spoken, and they can't stop praising Dune: Part Two.
The new movie follows Timothée Chalamet reprising his role as Paul Atreides, who sets out to unite with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen.
From the cinematography and the music score to an A-list cast, viewers have not stopped raving about the first blockbuster film of 2024.
Yet, Zendaya has been singled out for her performance as the love interest of Chalamet's character, Chani.
Zendaya shines as Chani in Dune: Part Two
One X user wrote, "Every single performance in Dune Part 2 hooked me, but what Zendaya did with Chani, especially in terms of how she differs from the novel, is a revelation."
Another fan posted, "Zendaya's Chani in #DunePart2 surpasses the book depth. She’s fierce & heartfelt, so refreshing. There's speculation that Chani might be pregnant. Gotta say the Nezhoni band in the trailer threw me off but delaying Leto's storyline makes sense. What do we think the band represents?"
Check out more Zendaya reactions below!
You can catch Dune: Part Two in theaters now.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media