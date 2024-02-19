New Bob Marley movie gets big box office love as Madame Web tanks

Los Angeles, California - Paramount's new musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love enjoyed the adoration of North American moviegoers this weekend, surprisingly beating out Madame Web and topping the box office with estimated earnings of $27.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Bob Marley: One Love takes a look at the life of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley. © IMAGO/Landmark Media

"This is an excellent opening for a musical biography," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the movie was doing much better with audiences than with critics.



British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the iconic reggae singer in the story of his rapid rise and too-soon death, previously drew attention for his portrayal of Malcolm X in One Night in Miami.

Lashana Lynch plays Rita Marley, and son Ziggy Marley is one of the film's producers.

Another new release, Sony/Marvel superhero thriller Madame Web, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $15.2 million.

Analysts called that a disappointing opening, given the film's $80 million production cost and opening mid-week. And its meager 13% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes is the lowest average score on the review site of any superhero film in almost a decade.

Gone are the days, said Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, when "you could pluck a character out of a popular superhero movie and make a hit film about them."

Dakota Johnson plays the titular Madame Web – a paramedic with psychic talents – in this fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe series.