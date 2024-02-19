New Bob Marley movie gets big box office love as Madame Web tanks
Los Angeles, California - Paramount's new musical biopic Bob Marley: One Love enjoyed the adoration of North American moviegoers this weekend, surprisingly beating out Madame Web and topping the box office with estimated earnings of $27.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.
"This is an excellent opening for a musical biography," analyst David A. Gross said, adding that the movie was doing much better with audiences than with critics.
British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, who plays the iconic reggae singer in the story of his rapid rise and too-soon death, previously drew attention for his portrayal of Malcolm X in One Night in Miami.
Lashana Lynch plays Rita Marley, and son Ziggy Marley is one of the film's producers.
Another new release, Sony/Marvel superhero thriller Madame Web, placed second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, at $15.2 million.
Analysts called that a disappointing opening, given the film's $80 million production cost and opening mid-week. And its meager 13% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes is the lowest average score on the review site of any superhero film in almost a decade.
Gone are the days, said Gross, of Franchise Entertainment Research, when "you could pluck a character out of a popular superhero movie and make a hit film about them."
Dakota Johnson plays the titular Madame Web – a paramedic with psychic talents – in this fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe series.
What were the top movies at the box office this week?
Dropping to third from last weekend's top spot was Universal's spy thriller Argylle, at $4.7 million. It has now taken in $36.4 million domestically – "tragic" figures for a film with a $200 million budget, according to Variety.
In fourth, flying steady in its fifth weekend out, was Universal's family-friendly animation Migration, at $3.8 million.
And in fifth was another chapter of Fathom Events' story of the life of Jesus Christ, The Chosen: S4, EP 4-6. It earned $3.4 million.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
- Wonka ($3.4 million)
- The Beekeeper ($3.3 million)
- Anyone But You ($2.4 million)
- Lisa Frankenstein ($2 million)
- Land of Bad ($1.8 million)
Warner Bros.' musical Wonka finally dropped out of the top five in its 10th week out, but did manage to hit the $600 million mark globally.
Cover photo: IMAGO/Landmark Media