Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet brave desert dystopia in Dune: Part Two

Los Angeles, California - Wonka star Timothée Chalamet transforms into a desert warrior chief in the second film of the blockbuster Dune sci-fi saga – an environmental fable about power, faith, and fanaticism.

Zendaya (l.) and Timothée Chalamet are reprising their roles as Chani and Paul, respectively, in the upcoming sequel to 2021's Dune. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media

Fresh from his musical turn as the legendary chocolate maker, the French-American actor appeared in Paris ahead of Dune's release at the end of this month alongside co-stars Zendaya, Lea Seydoux, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin.



Dune: Part Two – the sequel to the 2021 release – marks the moment his character, disinherited prince Paul Atreides, transforms into a vengeful demagogue.

"Paul becomes a leader in his mind," Chalamet (28) told reporters. "The most important thing to a man of power is what he keeps to himself."

The futuristic epic touches on topical themes: on the hostile planet where Paul finds himself, water has become scarce due to the pillaging of industrial resources. Fantastic beasts such as giant worms run rampant in the desert universe, first imagined by US novelist Frank Herbert in the 1960s. The film was shot in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Hungary, and Italy.

Directed by Canadian former Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve, the film presents women in powerful roles.