March Movie + TV release radar: Dune, Invincible, and more bring March madness!

From Dune: Part Two to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, don't miss these anticipated releases coming this March to theaters and small screen everywhere!

By Elyse Johnson

Kicking off March are these fresh, exciting movie and TV releases that are too good to miss!

March has some of the biggest releases in 2024, including: Dune: Part Two, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and much more. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Whether it's March Madness or the long-awaited return of spring, there are plenty of reasons why everyone loves the third month!

But now, there are four more reasons to be excited about this upcoming month. March has some of the biggest releases that coming out this year that entertainment lovers can't miss. From the highly-anticipated Dune sequel to the return of Amazon Prime's Invincible, check out these fresh releases coming this month!



Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet (l.) and Zendaya return as Paul Atreides and Chani, respectively, as they continue to fight for freedom in Dune: Part Two. © IMAGO / Picturelux Long live the fighters! After what seemed like an eternity, Dune: Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, is finally here. Picking up from the rousing ending of Part One, Dune will follow Paul Atreides, played by Chalamet, as he leads the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, plus newcomers Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Catch the cinematic event of the year when Dune: Part Two hits theaters March 1.

96th Academy Awards

Hollywood's biggest night and brightest stars are headed to LA to see who will take home the gold at the 96th Academy Awards. © IMAGO / NurPhoto Hollywood's biggest night is upon us. The 96th Academy Awards, AKA the 2024 Oscars, has been the talk of the town as of late, thanks to this year's stunning list of nominees. While Oppenheimer seems to be the movie to beat, the night is always full of surprises, and anyone could take home the gold! Before the big night, viewers still have some time to catch up on all the movies that could win big this year. See who will take home the gold when the Oscars stream live on ABC on March 10.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

What happens when two titans join forces to save the world? Find out when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire debuts this month. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Welcome back to the MonsterVerse! Two legendary monsters who are well-known adversaries must unite against an undiscovered threat that threatens the world in the upcoming monster flick Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Now, monster movies aren't exactly everyone's cup of tea, but the recent Godzilla and King Kong reboots have lived up to the hype. But don't just take our word for it! See these two titans save the world when Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire premieres in theaters on March 29.

Invincible: Season Two Part Two

Will Mark Grayson AKA Invincible save the world... again? See the next part in the Invincible saga. © YouTube/AmazonPrimeVideo Amazon Prime Video's ground-breaking animated series, Invincible, may have ruffled some feathers by deciding to split the popular series second season into two parts. Yet, the second season of Invincible is on the way, and thank heavens for it! Mark Grayson, AKA Invincible, is back for more indestructible punches, vicious aliens, and bloody violence. But will Grayson be enough for the looming threats coming to Earth?