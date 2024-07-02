Ariana Grande set to float into theaters as Glinda sooner than expected!

New York, New York - Good news, fellow Ozians! Pop icon Ariana Grande will grace theaters as Glinda even sooner than expected, as the Wicked movie has announced an earlier release date.

Ariana Grande will take flight as Glinda in the Wicked movie a week earlier than expected! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Let's rejoycify!

On Monday, the official Wicked movie account on X shared that the film would arrive early.

As opposed to its previously scheduled date of November 27, the movie will now be hitting theaters a week earlier on November 22.

"5. DAYS. EARLIER!!!! Let's goooo!!" director Jon M. Chu wrote in a post on X.

Arianators couldn't help but share their excitement, with comments like, "CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY" and "WE'RE CELEBRATING OMGGGG."

The movie was originally set to go against Disney's Moana 2, but now, the film's competition lies with Gladiator II.

Wicked: Part Two is still set for its intended date of November 26, 2025, but with this new update, who knows what's in store for fans of the Broadway hit musical?