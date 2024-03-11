Nintendo teases release of next Super Mario film

Santa Monica, California - Mario, the world's favorite Italian plumber, will hit the silver screen again in 2026 following the last movie 's huge success, Japan's Nintendo and US animation studio Illumination said.

Japanese producer and video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto has announced a new Mario movie will be hitting theaters in 2026. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Nintendo long shied away from adapting its video game characters for films, but The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second-highest grossing film of 2023 behind Barbie, taking $1.36 billion at the box office.



"This new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. is planned to be released on April 3, 2026 in the US and many additional markets globally with select territories releasing throughout the month of April," the companies said in a joint statement late Sunday.

It will be produced by Chris Meledandri from Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto from Nintendo, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and written by Matthew Fogel.

"We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more," Miyamoto said on Nintendo of America's X account.

"We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story," he said.