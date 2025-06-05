Wicked: For Good trailer sees high-flying return for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo!
Los Angeles, California - The Wicked: For Good trailer finally dropped on Wednesday, and here's what the much-anticipated sequel to the Wicked movie has got in store for main characters Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande.)
It's good to see them, isn't it?
Wicked: For Good will be in theaters on November 21 for the second part of the Broadway musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu.
The first entry worked its magic on critics and fans last year, earning an impressive number of industry award nominations along the way.
In the stunning new trailer, Glinda and Elphaba can be seen along with familiar faces like the Wizard, Fiyero, and Madame Morrible – plus some sneak peeks of Dorothy Gale!
It looks like things are gearing up for a big showdown between the "Wicked" Witch of the West and Jeff Goldblum's Wizard, true to the finale of the stage show before it.
Why is Wicked's story split into two movies?
"We wanted the fun, and the whole artistic fulfillment of being able to make these movies was to be able to explore our story and our characters with a little bit more depth," Wicked screenwriter Winnie Holzman told ScreenRant in November 2024.
"And nobody wanted to cut any songs – in fact, we wanted to add songs," she added.
And so, after some "long conversations," Wicked's story – which was filmed all at once – was split into two installments by Chu and producer Marc Platt.
Cover photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP