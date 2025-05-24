Cannes Film Festival goes dark after attack knocks out the power

Cannes, France - Suspected vandalism knocked out power to the French Riviera town Cannes on the final day of its film festival on Saturday, but organizers said the show would go on at their glitzy closing ceremony.

Suspected vandalism knocked out power to the French Riviera town Cannes on the final day of its film festival on Saturday. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

A suspected arson attack on a local substation and the sabotage of an electricity pylon along the coast were blamed for the more than five-hour outage.

Festivalgoers and tourists were left scrambling for paper money during the blackout, which left cash machines out of order and restaurants unable to process card payments.

The festival said it had "switched to an alternative electricity power supply, which enables us to maintain the events and screenings planned for today in normal conditions, including the closing ceremony".

Inside its headquarters, journalists dressed up in black tie and headed to the red carpet for the closing ceremony, where French actor Juliette Binoche and her jury will hand out awards, including the Palme d'Or for best film.

The best-reviewed contenders include Iranian director Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident and Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa's study of despotism in Two Prosecutors, according to analysis from Screen magazine.

But cinema bible Variety predicted a triumph for Norwegian director Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, a moving tale about a quietly fractured family starring Elle Fanning.

It received an extraordinary 19-minute standing ovation after its premiere on Thursday.

Rave-themed road trip movie Sirat by Franco-Spanish director Oliver Laxe also has many cheerleaders on Cannes famed Croisette sea-front boulevard.