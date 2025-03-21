Global music business raked in a record $29.6 billion in 2024, says new report

London UK - The global music industry raked in a record $29.6 billion last year as online streaming propelled revenues to their highest level since records began in the 1990s, new figures showed this week.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry confirmed that Taylor Swift (r.) had topped their list of the most listened-to artists in 2024 with another top streamed artist being Sabrina Carpenter (l.) © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Industry bigwigs at the launch of the annual IFPI report in London said paid streaming models were driving profits, but voiced concerns over the rise of generative AI.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which represents global record companies, also confirmed that Taylor Swift had topped their list of the most listened-to artists in 2024.

But the report said the world's biggest singles last year were Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, with 2.11 billion streams, followed by Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso (1.79 billion streams), and Lose Control by Teddy Swims (1.7 billion streams).

The music industry grew for the tenth consecutive year with revenues up 4.8%, the report said. Streaming now accounts for more than two-thirds (69%) of global revenues, or $20.4 billion.

Revenues from physical formats dropped by 3.1% in 2024, following a 14.5% increase in 2023.

But vinyl revenues were up 4.6% in 2024, the 18th consecutive year of growth.