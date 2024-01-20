Shangri-Las lead singer Mary Weiss passes away: "An icon, a hero, a heroine"

New York, New York - Mary Weiss, the lead singer of 1960s pop group the Shangri-Las, has died at the age of 75, her record label said.

Mary Weiss (c.), lead singer of the Shangri-Las, passed away at the age of 75. © Facebook/The Shangri-Las

The group rose to stardom with a run of hit songs about teenage love and tragedy, including Remember (Walking In The Sand) and Leader Of The Pack – which was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Weiss took center stage of the sound and look of the Shangri-Las, helping to pioneer the girl group era alongside the Ronettes.

On Friday, Miriam Linna of Norton Records confirmed Weiss’ death to the PA news agency.

"Mary was an icon, a hero, a heroine, to both young men and women of my generation and of all generations," Linna said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the official Instagram for Ronnie Spector, who co-founded girl group the Ronettes and died in January 2022, shared a tribute following the news.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Mary Weiss’ passing. She and Ronnie were kindred spirits; two fearless bad girls of the 60s. Join us as we spin the Shangri-Las in her honor," the statement said.

Known as the tough girls of the 60s pop scene, the Shangri-Las were made up of two sets of sisters, Mary and Elizabeth Weiss, and twins Marguerite and Mary Ann Ganser.

After a string of hits including Give Him A Great Big Kiss and Out In The Streets, alongside opening for the Rolling Stones on their second 1964 US tour, Shangri-Las split up.