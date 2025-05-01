When will Prince Harry receive a verdict on his UK security appeal?

London, UK - Prince Harry is due to discover Friday the outcome of his appeal against a UK government decision to downgrade his police protection on visits to Britain, according to court listings.

Judges at the Court of Appeal are set to hand down their decision on Friday afternoon, following a closely followed, two-day hearing in April for which Harry (40) made a rare trip to London.

The youngest son of King Charles III cut ties with the royal family in 2020 and moved to the west coast of the US with his wife Meghan Markle, citing media scrutiny among other reasons.

Following his departure, the UK government decided he would not receive the "same degree" of publicly funded protection when in Britain, and that his security would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

After losing an initial case against the interior ministry, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, launched an appeal, with his lawyers alleging that he was "singled out" for "unjustified and inferior treatment".

In a written submission, lawyers said Harry and Meghan had been involved in "a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City", and had received threats from Al-Qaeda.

The verdict could determine how often Harry – long haunted by the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car chase fleeing paparazzi in 1997 – visits Britain.