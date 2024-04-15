Prince Harry makes heartbreaking statement after latest court loss

London, UK - Prince Harry will not be allowed to appeal the downgrading of his personal security when he visits Britain, a court ruled on Monday.

The youngest son of King Charles III took legal action after the British government told him in 2020 that he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection when he is in the UK.

The High Court ruled in February that the UK government had acted lawfully.

High Court judge Peter Lane said in a 52-page judgment that the "bespoke process" devised for him by a committee which is under the remit of the interior ministry "was, and is, legally sound."

A legal spokesman for Harry said at the time that he would try to turn to the Court of Appeal "to obtain justice."

A judicial spokesperson, however, said Monday that Harry had lost his initial bid to appeal against the decision.

The prince, also known as the Duke of Sussex, sensationally relocated to North America in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle, eventually settling in California in the United States, and is no longer classified as a working royal.

Harry told a hearing at London's High Court in December that security concerns were preventing visits back to Britain.