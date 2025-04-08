Prince Harry's lawyer details shocking threats against him as security case heads to trial

London, UK - Prince Harry 's lawyer outlined in court threats made against him, including calls for his murder, as King Charles's youngest son Tuesday appealed against an "unjustified" decision to restrict his police protection in the UK.

Harry, who has been angered by the government's decision, watched proceedings unfold from inside London's Royal Courts of Justice during a rare visit to London.

Following Harry's dramatic split with the royal family in 2020 and subsequent move to North America with his wife, Meghan Markle, they are no longer considered as working royals.

The British government said he would, therefore, no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly funded protection when in the UK, but solely on a case-by-case basis.

The 40-year-old prince took legal action against the interior ministry and, after his initial case was rejected last year, has now brought the challenge before the Court of Appeal in central London.

In a written submission, the prince's lawyers warned of threats made against the royal's security.

"Al-Qaeda recently called for [Harry] to be murdered," and he and Meghan were "involved in a dangerous car pursuit with paparazzi in New York City" in May 2023, the submission said.

His lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said the prince "does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better.'"

"In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment."