Prince Harry to seek appeal after crushing court loss over security

London, UK - Prince Harry will seek to appeal a UK court ruling Wednesday that the government acted lawfully when it downgraded the level of his personal security when he visits Britain.

The youngest son of King Charles III launched the legal action after the British government told him in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly-funded protection when in the UK.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, sensationally relocated to North America in 2020 with his wife Meghan, eventually settling in California in the United States, and is no longer classified as a working royal.

High Court judge Peter Lane said in a 52-page judgment that the "bespoke process" devised for him by a committee which is under the remit of the interior ministry "was, and is, legally sound."

But a legal spokesman for Harry said he would try to turn to the Court of Appeal "to obtain justice." The court – England's second highest – must decide whether there are grounds to hear the case.

"The duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of... [the] rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others," Harry's spokesman added.

The interior ministry said it was "pleased" with the judgment and was "carefully considering" its next steps.

"The UK government's protective security system is rigorous and proportionate," a ministry spokesperson added.