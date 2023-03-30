Bravo's Summer House gets the Martha's Vineyard treatment and an all-Black cast

Dukes County, Massachusetts - Bravo's hit reality TV show Summer House has a Martha's Vineyard spinoff on the way, and it involves an all-Black cast.

Jordan Emanuel (l) and Jasmine Ellis Cooper are two of the 12 castmates on Summer House: Martha's Vineyard. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jordy_jor & jasmineelliscooper

Bravo just stunned Summer House fans with the news of an entirely new summer on the horizon with a fresh cast to match.

On Friday, the network dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Summer House spinoff, aptly titled Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

The spinoff means a move from Montauk to Martha's Vineyard. Per a release shared by People, Martha's Vineyard "was one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property."

In the newly dropped trailer, one cast member states: "Black excellence is Martha's Vineyard, and Martha's Vineyard is Black excellence."

The show will follow a group of 12 young Black professionals on their summer vacation on the coast, as the original Summer House does,

The new cast includes: Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Summer Marie Thomas, Preston Mitchum, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Jordan Emanuel, Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Bria Fleming, Alex Tyree, Shanice Henderson, and Mariah Torres.