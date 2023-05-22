Meta hit with record billion-dollar fine by European regulator!

Dublin, Ireland - Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record $1.3 billion for transferring EU user data to the US in breach of a previous court ruling!

Facebook owner Meta has been fined a record $1.3 billion for transferring EU user data to the US in breach of a previous court ruling. © Collage: 123RF/rarrarorro & Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), which acts on behalf of the European Union, said the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) had ordered it to collect "an administrative fine in the amount of 1.2 billion Euros".

The DPC has been investigating Meta Ireland's transfer of personal data from the EU to the United States since 2020. Those transfers have now also been suspended.

It found that Meta, which has its European headquarters in Dublin, failed to "address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects" that were identified in a previous ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

The CJEU interprets EU law to make sure it is applied in the same way in all member states.