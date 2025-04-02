Mark Zuckerberg inches closer to Trump's inner circle with Meta-UFC partnership

Menlo Park, California - Tech giant Meta recently formed a partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, bringing Mark Zuckerberg, the company's billionaire owner, even closer to President Donald Trump .

On Wednesday, the UFC shared a news release to announce the multiyear partnership with Meta "to leverage its leading technologies to deliver unprecedented engagement with hundreds of millions of UFC fans around the world."

The companies will collaborate on using Meta's tech, including social platforms, AI, and Meta Glasses, to "immerse fans deeper into UFC content."

"Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans," said UFC CEO Dana White.

In recent years, Zuckerberg has been training in mixed martial arts and has attended multiple UFC matches.

In a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan – another close friend of both White and Trump – Zuckerberg argued that corporate culture could benefit from more "masculine energy" and that society is now telling people that "masculinity is bad."

After Trump won re-election last year, Zuckerberg made multiple efforts to get closer to the politician, donating $1 million to his campaign and even removing fact-checking from Facebook.

By January, White was elected to be a member of Meta's board, and he and Zuckerberg both attended Trump's inauguration that month.