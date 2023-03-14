NFT hype train screeching to a halt as Facebook and Instagram announce new decision

Menlo Park, California - Facebook and Instagram are junking NFTs, in the latest sign that the hype train around the tech fad has well and truly hit the skids.

The step is part of the ongoing focus on priorities, according to a tweet by Stephane Kasriel, the responsible manager of the Facebook group Meta, on Twitter.



"We’re winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses," Kasriel said on Monday, making it clear the NFTs are not a priority for Meta.

Among other things, the option to share NFTs via Instagram and Facebook will be eliminated in the coming weeks, a spokesperson explained to The Verge.