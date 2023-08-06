Kai Cenat charged with rioting after New York give-away chaos

New York, New York - Influencer Kai Cenat has been charged with rioting after his New York give-away event descended into violence on Friday, New York police said.

The NYPD announced that YouTuber Kai Cenat (c.) has been charged with rioting after his meet-and-greet in New York's Union Square descended into violence. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old drew a massive crowd to Union Square with promises that he would give away PlayStation 5 consoles.



Word of the event went viral and thousands turned up, pelting police with bottles and debris and stomping and dancing on cars.

An estimated 1,000 police officers responded to the unrest, which left some people injured.

Cenat was also charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, an NYPD spokesperson told AFP, and four others were also charged with felonies.

A Bronx resident, Cenat is massively popular online, with 6.5 million followers on the game streaming site Twitch and four million followers on YouTube.