Andrew and Tristan Tate to return to the UK as alarming charges mount

London, UK - Radical misogynist social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother will return to Britain to face charges including rape, assault, and trafficking, their lawyers said Thursday.

Radical misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan (l.) will return to Britain to face charges including rape, assault, and trafficking, their lawyers said Thursday. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

British legal authorities announced Wednesday that Andrew and Tristan Tate, currently based in Romania where they are also battling rape allegations, faced 21 charges between them.

The Tates, who have British-US nationality, have denied all of the accusations against them, and their lawyers said that "a number of the allegations made in Romania have been dropped by Romanian prosecutors".

"Once those proceedings are concluded in their entirety then the Tates will return to face UK allegations," said the Holborn Adams legal firm, who also disputed the fairness of the British investigation.

The lawyers predicted the case would only be heard in 2027.

The British accusations date back to events between 2012 to 2015. The charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service in January 2024, but only revealed this week.

Andrew Tate (38) a former kickboxer and reality TV show contestant who has become a controversial social media hit, faces 10 charges including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution relating to three women.

Tristan (36) has been accused of 11 similar charges against one woman.

Britain may seek their extradition once the case in Romania is dealt with, authorities said. The Tate brothers face allegations in Romania of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

In a separate civil case in Britain, four women have accused Andrew Tate of rape and coercive control.