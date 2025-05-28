Andrew and Tristan Tate charged in the UK amid allegations of rape and trafficking

London, UK - Avowed misogynist and social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother have been charged with several counts of rape, assault and trafficking, UK prosecutors said Wednesday.

Avowed misogynist and social media influencer Andrew Tate (r.) and his brother have been charged with several counts of rape, assault and trafficking. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The accusations, which date back to between 2012 to 2015, were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service in January 2024, but have only been revealed now.

Former kickboxer Tate (38) faces 10 charges in the UK including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution relating to three women.

His brother, Tristan (36), has been accused of 11 similar charges against one woman.

"A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate," prosecutors said in a statement.

"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first."

Andrew Tate is facing legal action in several countries, including some cases where he is accused alongside his brother.

In Romania, the Tate brothers face separate allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, and money laundering.

Both men, who have dual British-US nationality, have denied all charges against them.

Andrew Tate, the figurehead of the online masculinist movement, traveled to Florida with his brother in February, marking the first time they had left Romania since their 2022 arrest.