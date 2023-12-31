Lauren the Mortician's never-ending saga of escalating TikTok drama

The latest TikTok drama storm on social media revolves around an influencer named Lauren the Mortician, and this one has twists and turns to spare!

By Steffi Feldman

Lauren Eliza, aka TikToker Lauren the Mortician, built her career by sharing stories from her work as a mortician, but she's now at the center of some social media drama. © Screenshot/TikTok/@lovee.miss.lauren Lauren Eliza, aka TikToker Lauren the Mortician, built her career by sharing stories from her work as a – you guessed it! – mortician. She boasts a following of 2.5 million on TikTok and has nearly 70 million "likes" across her videos. So, we know what you're thinking – why is a mortician so popular on TikTok, anyway? Isn't that a bit morbid? Lauren first grew her following by educating people about death and lesser-known child safety hazards. For instance, she's made videos of the deadliest foods to watch out for around children – grapes, nuts, and popcorn are often choking hazards – and which toys to avoid (water beads are a menace to society, y'all.)

But now, Lauren is coming under fire from all directions in a bizarre social media drama that's a total mess. Strap yourselves in, this is the controversial and ongoing tale of Lauren the Mortician.

How did the drama around Lauren the Mortician start?

Influencer Jamie Grayson (l.) posted a TikTok warning viewers about taking car seat safety advice from non-experts like Lauren, kicking off the drama. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ & @lovee.miss.lauren It all started back in August when fellow influencer Jamie Grayson posted a TikTok warning viewers about taking car seat safety advice from non-experts like Lauren. Remember, Lauren was giving this kind of child safety advice on the regular via her socials, claiming that her experience as a mortician made her an expert on such matters. Grayson is himself a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST), however, or someone who educated caregivers on proper car seat safety usage. He's been doing his job for a decade and uses his TikTok platform for educational purposes. After being routinely tagged in Lauren's comments by fans, Grayson finally posted a TikTok explaining to everybody why he thought Lauren was wrong in labeling certain car seats as dangerous. He also urged fans to be wary of car seat safety advice coming from anyone without official certification in that area. The consensus from fans is that Grayson's video was overall fairly respectful to Lauren and her following, while still being critical of her car seat safety credentials.

Child Passenger Safety feud with Jamie Grayson

On October 17, however, Lauren posted a "hypothetical" question to Facebook which fans believe was about Grayson. © Screenshot/Reddit/Aggravating_Stop_819

On October 17, however, Lauren posted a "hypothetical" question to Facebook. "Would you take BABY PRODUCT ADVICE from a man who has no children... has 12-15 strollers inside their living room... also attempts to give baby wearing/ baby carrier product recommendations, car seat recs AND high chair recommendations to actual mothers?" she asked sarcastically. While she didn't name Grayson in the post, it was pretty clear to fans who she was talking about. Lauren went on to seemingly suggest that her critic was only out to make money and that she'd never take his advice in child safety matters. These sentiments were repeated on an episode of the podcast Dumb Blonde, which was shared by TikToker @bekahdayyy aka Bekah Day. On the podcast, Lauren appeared to make light of Grayson's certification and insinuated that, because he was a man and not a father, he wasn't allowed to have opinions about child safety. She also claimed that he had launched a "hate campaign" against her.

Lauren the Mortician’s alleged anti-LGBTQ+ social media activity

The feud with Grayson put Lauren's social media presence under a microscope, with TikTokers like Bekah Day (l.) digging into her web usage. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ & @lovee.miss.lauren The feud with Grayson put Lauren's social media presence under a microscope, with TikTokers digging into her web usage to see if there was any fishy behavior going on. This heightened scrutiny soon yielded some results from Bekah Day and others. TikTok user @caffinatedkitti, aka Kitti, posted a video compilation of all the alt-right and transphobic creators and content that Lauren had followed or liked on social media. She also revealed that Lauren had blocked her and was now allegedly blocking anyone who questioned her social media activity. Going into full damage control mode, Lauren responded to the anti-LGBTQ+ allegations with a series of videos. While she admitted to following conservative creators, her insinuation was that, because she herself identifies as queer, she is by default supporting of the LGBTQ+ community.

Wellness checks and lawsuits

TikTok user @caffinatedkitti aka Kitti (l.) posted a video compilation of all the alt-right and transphobic creators/content that Lauren had followed or liked on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@caffinatedkitti & @lovee.miss.lauren What happened next threw everyone for a loop.

Lauren hired a controversial lawyer named Jeanette Braun in an attempt to sue and get rid of the social media accounts of her critics! Soon enough, this led to a defamation case against her detractors, including Kitti and Bekah, as well as the popular Do We Know Them? podcast. Even more explosive allegations followed, with Kitti claiming that Lauren and her new lawyer called in a police wellness check on her. TikTok users are speculating that this was done to make Kitti appear mentally incompetent if the case were ever to be brought to court. Lauren and Jeanette Brown are now accused of abusing the YouTube copyright system, arguing that videos that feature her content in order to criticize it don't fall under fair use (even though "criticism" is a big part of modern fair use doctrine.) At least in the case against Do We Know Them?, YouTube managers appear to be siding with the podcasters.