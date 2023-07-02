Mom influencer sentenced to prison for fake kidnapping report involving Latino couple

Sonoma, California - Popular "mom influencer " Katie Sorensen has been sentenced to prison for falsely reporting that a Latino couple attempted to kidnap her two children.

According to a press release by the Sonoma County district attorney, Sorensen was ordered by Judge Laura Passaglia to serve 90 days in prison, 60 of which could be served on a work release program.

She was also given 12 months of probation, during which she must have no social media presence, submit to warrantless searches, and undergo a 4-hour implicit bias training course.

On December 7, 2020, Sorensen went to a Michaels craft store in Petaluma with her two children. Minutes after leaving the store, she filed a police report claiming a couple tried to kidnap her kids.

She went on to post a since-deleted video to Instagram that immediately went viral, telling a much different story than the one she had shared with the police.

In the clip, Sorensen cried as she claimed a Latino couple followed her into the store, describing them as "not kind," and not "clean-cut individuals."

She says the two continued to follow her, making comments about her kids' looks, and claims she overheard the man on his phone talking about taking her son.

Police began investigating the incident, but after tracking down the couple, who denied the allegations, and reviewing surveillance footage from the store, they quickly discovered Sorensen's story was entirely fabricated.