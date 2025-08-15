Police seize Andrew Tate's Aston Martin deposit amid mounting criminal charges

London, UK - UK police said Friday they had seized a $240,000 deposit misogynist influencer Andrew Tate put down on an Aston Martin supercar amid allegations of unpaid taxes and money laundering.

Andrew Tate's (r.) $240,000 Aston Martin deposit has been seized by police. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

The amount paid towards the Aston Martin Valhalla car will be added to a pot of $3.7 million already seized from Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan in December 2024.

Devon and Cornwall police in southwest England last year won a legal bid to seize the deposit, paid by Andrew Tate in July 2021 from a cryptocurrency account.

The Tate brothers did not oppose the police's decision to pursue the funds, half of which can now be distributed to "good causes," while the other half will be spent on public services.

A London court was told the funds used to pay the deposit "were the proceeds of tax and VAT evasion and money laundering", according to a statement by the police.

Passing judgment in the civil fraud case last year, Judge Paul Goldspring, who also presided over the latest order, said the influencer brothers, who have millions of followers on social media, had "engaged in long-standing conduct to evade their tax".

Andrew Tate often boasts online about his multi-million-dollar supercar collection, which forms a key part of his persona promoting toxic masculinity and hustle culture.

In an X post earlier this month, he claimed to own 93 cars. He moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business and then became a reality TV star in the UK.

Tate later turned to social media platforms to promote his offensive views, including misogynistic and sometimes violent maxims.