Navy SEAL of Bin Laden raid fame takes disturbing sex slave jab at young pro-Harris TikToker

Butte, Montana - A former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden went off on a Kamala Harris-supporting influencer , boasting that the young man and his friends would be his "concubines."

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill (r.) took a bizarrely sexual jab at TikToker Harry Sisson (1st from l.) on X. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@harryjsisson & Screenshot/X/@mchooyah

Robert J. O'Neill, who claimed to have been the one to shoot and kill Osama Bin Laden in the 2011 raid, responded to an X post from popular TikToker and activist Harry Sisson.

"We're Gen Z voters, and we all PROUDLY voted for Kamala Harris! Real men support Harris!" Sisson had written, alongside a photo of him and his friends wearing Harris merch.That sent staunch Trump supporter O'Neill over the edge.

"You're not men. You're boys. If there was no social media, you would be my concubines," he said in a post which has since been viewed 46 million times.

Concubines are sexual partners in relationships that are not marriage, and the term can imply sexual servitude.

"So the guy who shot Osama Bin Laden put out this very strange tweet about myself and some friends. Um…," Sisson responded. "So you want 5 young 'boys' to be your sex slaves…? That’s pretty f***ing weird. Also, ratio bozo."

Just in case there was any confusion about O'Neill's language, the 48-year-old doubled down in a video posted to X.

"Basically, saying 'concubine' means a slave and Sisson is apparently French for 'f***ing c***.'"