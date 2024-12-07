Nick Fuentes faces legal trouble for assaulting woman who confronted him at home

Berwyn, Illinois - Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes is now facing legal trouble after he allegedly assaulted a woman who confronted him at his home.

Political commentator Nick Fuentes was recently arrested and charged with battery after he assaulted a woman that went to his home to confront him. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

According to The Smoking Gun, Fuentes was arrested at his home in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn on November 27 and is now facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

On Friday afternoon, Fuentes shared photos of his mugshot, and a separate post stating, "Free me n***a."

The charge stems from an incident that took place on November 10, in which Marla Rose (57) – a fellow Berwyn resident – went to Fuentes' home.

Rose claims she was outraged after Fuentes shared a post online stating, "Your body, my choice. Forever," following Donald Trump's election win, and was planning to confront him about it after his home address was doxxed online.

In a video Rose shared after the incident, Fuentes is seen opening his front door as she rings the doorbell, spraying her with what was believed to be pepper spray, and pushing her down the stairs of his porch onto the concrete below.

He is then seen snatching Rose's phone away from her and eventually destroying it after retreating back into his home.

When he was later questioned by police, Fuentes said he had been getting "death threats and people showing up at his house unannounced" since he "posted a political joke online" and he had been "in fear for his life" when Rose showed up.

Fuentes is now scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, December 19.