Singing dads take the internet by storm with viral Dad Harmony

Skelleftea, Sweden – Five dads singing a capella pop songs while taking care of their young children have taken social media by storm, with their videos garnering tens of millions of views.

The Swedish dads have gone viral for their a cappella videos as Dad Harmony. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dadharmony

These dads are getting down.

The five guys and unlikely influencers, all in their 30s, film their "Dad Harmony" sessions while hanging out with their kids at home in the town of Skelleftea in northern Sweden.

"This story all started at my bachelor party" in the summer of 2022, Peter Widmark, a 33-year-old who works in sales, told AFP in an interview.

"We were hanging out and singing as we usually do when we hang out... (and) my brother filmed it and put it on TikTok with his seven followers," he said.

The next morning, the dads discovered the video had been viewed 40,000 times. The number had skyrocketed to 20 million hits worldwide within a few weeks.

The five friends decided to start posting videos regularly, shot in their kitchens or on their sofas, often holding their little ones on their laps.

Singing the chorus of Leonard Cohen's classic Hallelujah in a video, one of the dads can be seen holding his weeks-old newborn in his arms.

"It's a soothing thing when we sing," Widmark said, explaining why the children are usually so calm in the videos.

The internet clearly agrees.