Social media star Lil Tay and older brother have passed away with deaths under investigation

Los Angeles, California - Lil Tay, the 14-year-old social media star who rose to fame for her over-the-top videos and catchphrases, and her brother, Jason Tian, have died unexpectedly.

The death of Claire Hope, known online as Lil Tay, was announced on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/liltay (TAG24 Edit)

On Wednesday morning, a devastating statement was posted on Lil Tay's Instagram page.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post read.

Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, took the internet by storm when she was only nine years old, posting a video showcasing her lavish lifestyle and funky personality that would go on to fuel her entire social media career.

The statement continued, "This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The initial shock of Lil Tay's passing was devastating enough for fans, but the reveal of the tragic loss of her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian, has further ignited a wave of speculation among her followers.