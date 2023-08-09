Social media star Lil Tay and older brother have passed away with deaths under investigation
Los Angeles, California - Lil Tay, the 14-year-old social media star who rose to fame for her over-the-top videos and catchphrases, and her brother, Jason Tian, have died unexpectedly.
On Wednesday morning, a devastating statement was posted on Lil Tay's Instagram page.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the post read.
Lil Tay, whose real name is Claire Hope, took the internet by storm when she was only nine years old, posting a video showcasing her lavish lifestyle and funky personality that would go on to fuel her entire social media career.
The statement continued, "This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."
The initial shock of Lil Tay's passing was devastating enough for fans, but the reveal of the tragic loss of her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian, has further ignited a wave of speculation among her followers.
Lil Tay and brother's deaths are "under investigation"
The internet personality and social media star, known as the "youngest flexer of the century," was involved with quite a few controversies throughout her years in the limelight, which was initially achieved with the help of her brother.
As pressures ramp up in the world of online fame and celebrity, some take drastic measures in order to achieve the success they desire. For Lil Tay's family, this reportedly meant tons of coaching, grinding, hustling, and family turmoil, leading fans to question the ethics behind the scenes.
"I remember when her mom got exposed for being a real estate agent which was why she was flexing in all of those houses. She went [MIA] after that. Don't you find that suspicious?" one user wrote on Twitter.
Many fans across social media believe something isn't quite right and want more answers as soon as possible.
The Instagram statement confirmed "the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."
