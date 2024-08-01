TikTok's "Ballerina Farm" family account courts controversy amid new revelations

Utah - Influencer and former ballerina Hannah Neeleman has been the subject of fierce controversy recently as many believe that her husband is pressuring her into a life she doesn't want .

Daniel and Hannah Neeleman seen smiling along with their eight children. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ballerinafarm

The influencer behind the popular social media account Ballerina Farm presents herself as the perfect housewife and a happy mother to eight kids who run a large farm together.

A recent article in the Sunday Times has now caused a viral stir, highlighting the harsh reality behind her posts.

Hannah has let it slip that she experiences severe exhaustion and lacks help with childcare (her husband reportedly does not want nannies.)

The couple's strict Mormon faith also allegedly influences their decision not to use contraceptives or even painkillers during childbirth.

The journalist wanted to know who Hannah really was, but this proved to be difficult as it was not possible to talk to the 34-year-old alone.

Her children kept interfering, or her husband, Daniel Neeleman, was constantly hovering nearby and butting in to interrupt and "correct" his wife.