TikTok's "Ballerina Farm" family account courts controversy amid new revelations
Utah - Influencer and former ballerina Hannah Neeleman has been the subject of fierce controversy recently as many believe that her husband is pressuring her into a life she doesn't want.
The influencer behind the popular social media account Ballerina Farm presents herself as the perfect housewife and a happy mother to eight kids who run a large farm together.
A recent article in the Sunday Times has now caused a viral stir, highlighting the harsh reality behind her posts.
Hannah has let it slip that she experiences severe exhaustion and lacks help with childcare (her husband reportedly does not want nannies.)
The couple's strict Mormon faith also allegedly influences their decision not to use contraceptives or even painkillers during childbirth.
The journalist wanted to know who Hannah really was, but this proved to be difficult as it was not possible to talk to the 34-year-old alone.
Her children kept interfering, or her husband, Daniel Neeleman, was constantly hovering nearby and butting in to interrupt and "correct" his wife.
Concerns arise over Hannah and Daniel Neeleman's marriage
In a brief moment when her husband left the room, Hannah was able to speak freely and tell the journalist about her life aspirations before meeting her husband.
Before she married Daniel, Hannah was studying to be a ballerina at Juilliard and wanted to become a dancer full-time.
But when she met her husband, who allegedly relentlessly bombarded her for months until she agreed to go on a date with him, she cut her studies short and married him three months after their first date.
Their first child was born just a few months later.
Despite telling him that she would rather wait another year to get married and have a child, Daniel insisted that this wasn't possible.
While Daniel was out of the room, Hannah admitted to the interviewer that she was given painkillers when their daughter Martha was born – but that this was only possible because her husband was out of town at the time.
Hannah has since responded to the backlash from the Sunday Times article, as countless users have piled in with concerned comments that the 34-year-old wife and mother is being forced into this traditional way of life.
In new posts addressing the buzz, she defends her husband and their life together – but fans don't seem all that convinced. What do you think?
