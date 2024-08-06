TikToker David Allen announces the tragic death of his newborn daughter

Bedford, Texas - TikToker and influencer David Allen, known best by his username ToTouchAnEmu , has announced the tragic death of his newborn child.

TikToker David Allen announced the tragic passing of his newborn daughter, Lily Grace Allen, who died on July 27. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/totouchanemu

In an emotional video posted on TikTok and Instagram Sunday, Allen announced that his daughter passed away on July 27. He said he waited a week because he "didn't know how to talk about it."

"She was five weeks old about a week ago when she passed away at midnight," the influencer says in his one-and-a-half-minute clip.

His daughter, Lily Grace Allen, was born on June 21, 2024. The cause of the infant's death has not been revealed.

"I have cried every tear I can possibly cry. I think it's not easy. I don't wish this on anybody. I don't even really know what to say," David Allen says in the video.

He also posted an address on his – for people who want to "send something to me or my wife or our family" – and shared an address to Children Medical Center in Dallas, where those interested can make a donation in his daughter's name.

Allen concluded his video by asking fans to "Just go hug your little one, squeeze them tight for me."

Fans flooded the video comments with messages of support and condolences.