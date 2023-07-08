TikToker shares skydiving fail that amuses millions: "I did myself so dirty"
Skydiving is on many adventure seekers' bucket list. But when one TikTok user fulfilled the dream, she ended up with a photo that's amused millions.
Geronimo!
It was a free-falling fail for one TikToker, who lamented that "the worst photo of me ever is going viral."
In a video on her TikTok account @peek.xo, Keep recalled her skydive. At the time, she bought the professional photos from the dive, the young woman wrote.
But the result left much to be desired, as Keep cringed when she looked at the shots.
The social media user included a photo in her TikTok video, in which she can be seen spreading her legs while jumping, raising her hands in the air, and opening her mouth wide as she screams.
Besides being unflattering, it also looks as if the young woman has no top on, as her neutral colored shirt formed particularly placed pockets of air due to the high speed of the fall.
TikTok video of skydiving photo fail has been viewed over 12 million times
"I was so embarrassed," Keep wrote of the six-second clip, which has already been clicked more than 12.5 million times.
The moment has sparked laughter among TikTokers, with many amused by Keep's facial expression during the skydive.
"Skydiving or exorcism?" one person quipped in the comments.
"I have tears streaming down my face right now," wrote another.
As one user summed up: "I think it captures the feeling of a skydive better than any other photo."
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Screenshot/TikTok/peek.xo