TikToker shares skydiving fail that amuses millions: "I did myself so dirty"

Skydiving is on many adventure seekers' bucket list. But when one TikTok user fulfilled the dream, she ended up with a photo that's amused millions.

The young woman had expected more from the photos of the parachute jump. © Bildmontage: Screenshot/TikTok/peek.xo

Geronimo!

It was a free-falling fail for one TikToker, who lamented that "the worst photo of me ever is going viral."

In a video on her TikTok account @peek.xo, Keep recalled her skydive. At the time, she bought the professional photos from the dive, the young woman wrote.



But the result left much to be desired, as Keep cringed when she looked at the shots.

The social media user included a photo in her TikTok video, in which she can be seen spreading her legs while jumping, raising her hands in the air, and opening her mouth wide as she screams.

Besides being unflattering, it also looks as if the young woman has no top on, as her neutral colored shirt formed particularly placed pockets of air due to the high speed of the fall.