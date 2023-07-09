Alabama authorities blame dangerous TikTok trends for four deaths this year

Childersburg, Alabama - Alabama authorities say that a deadly TikTok trend called "boat jumping" has already claimed four lives in recent months.

As fun as it looks, boat jumping is also dangerous, and four people have already lost their lives in the US state of Alabama. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/nataliejillfil

Multiple thrill seekers participating in a dangerous TikTok trend called "boat jumping" have accidentally drowned in Alabama, as the New York Post reported.

"Boat jumping," is when people jump or flip off the backs of speeding boats. According to Captain Jim Dennis of the Childersburg Rescue Squad, these individuals then break their necks on the wake of the boat and drown.

"[In the] Last six months, we have had four drownings that were easily avoidable," Jim told WBMA. "They were doing a TikTok challenge. It’s where you get in a boat going at a high rate of speed, you jump off the side of the boat, don’t dive, you’re jumping off feet first and you just kinda lean into the water," Dennis said.

The first victim died in February after jumping from a boat while his wife and children watched. "Unfortunately, she recorded his death," Jim said.