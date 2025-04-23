World Book Day: Find your next read based on your favorite #BookTok book

If you've already worked your way through TikTok's top BookTok picks, we've got the perfect read to start next based on your favorite BookTok read.

By Kelly Christ

The reader community on TikTok, known collectively as BookTok, is home to a slew of amazing recommendations in all sorts of genres, but there are plenty of reads that are overlooked by the platform. In honor of World Book Day, find your next read based on your favorite viral title!

If you've already worked your way through TikTok's top picks, we've got the perfect book for you to start next based on your favorite BookTok reads.

If you liked The Song of Achilles, you should read Elektra by Jennifer Saint

The Song of Achilles and Elektra are both retellings of classic Greek myths. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/@backstagebookreview & @librosdebruma The Song of Achilles may be BookTok's top choice for Greek mythology retelling, but you won't want to miss Jennifer Saint's Elektra if you're a fan of the genre. Elektra follows Clytemnestra, Cassandra, and Elektra during the Trojan War. The striking stories of these complex women provide poignant reflections on the cost of war and the meaning of destiny. This feminist retelling of a classic tale breathes new life into it that has quickly grown to dominate BookTok.

If you liked Verity by Colleen Hoover, you should read Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

Verity and Rebecca are both eerie reads that include the haunting presence of the love interest's first wife. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/@thoughts_of_flipped_pages & @talesfortay Verity is all the rage on BookTok, and if you've already read and loved it, you'll have to bring back the classic novel that serves as something of a blueprint for it – Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. The gothic romance novel follows an unnamed narrator who marries the wealthy Maxim de Winter and moves into his sprawling estate known as Manderley. The narrator soon finds herself haunted by the memory of de Winter's late wife, Rebecca, echoing the main storyline in Verity. With gorgeous prose and thrilling plot twists, Rebecca is a beloved classic for a very good reason.

If you liked Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi, you should read The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer

Shatter Me and The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer are both YA paranormal series. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/@deviousreads & @college_bookworm Tahereh Mafi's Shatter Me series was a staple of the 2010s YA fantasy golden age, but it received a renewed spark of interest thanks to its popularity on BookTok. 2011's The Unbecoming of Mara Dyer deserves to be the next in line for this revival. The novel follows a teenage girl who somehow emerges unscathed from an accident that killed her friends. Working to put the pieces of her memory back together, Mara Dyer discovers more than she bargained for. This thrilling trilogy shouldn't be forgotten amid the resurgence of so many of its peers. Go read it!

If you liked Heartstopper by Alice Oseman, you should read Loveless by Alice Oseman

In addition to Heartstopper, Alice Oseman has written several YA novels including Loveless, Solitaire, I Was Born for This, and Radio Silence. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/@aliceoseman While Heartstopper has gotten all the hype it deserves thanks to BookTok acclaim and an acclaimed Netflix adaptation, Alice Oseman's prose novels remain criminally underrated. Out of all of Oseman's books, Loveless is the best pick for fans of Heartstopper to start with, as it's a similarly moving coming-of-age tale. Loveless follows Georgia, a romance-obsessed girl who is beginning her time at university. Determined to find love, she unexpectedly embarks on a journey of self-discovery that will change her forever. Skewing a bit older than Heartstopper, Loveless tackles issues of identity, sexuality, and friendship within a college setting.

If you liked Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, you should Truly, Madly, Guilty by Liane Moriarty

Both Malibu Rising and Truly, Madly, Guilty are family-focused stories. © collage: screenshot/Instagram/@erinsbookshelves & @the_spines BookTok darling Taylor Jenkins Reid can truly do no wrong. Fans of her gripping family drama Malibu Rising will love Liane Moriarty's Truly, Madly, Guilty. Like Malibu Rising, the novel explores the nuances of family dynamics and navigates themes of parenthood, responsibility, and purpose. Moriarty, who is best known for her novel Big Little Lies, deftly portrays complex and original characters who provide a rich foundation for the book's dramatic events. Truly, Madly, Guilty is a compulsively readable drama with an ensemble of well-developed characters.