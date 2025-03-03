"People's bid" to buy TikTok just got a helping hand from Reddit founder

San Francisco, California - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian announced Monday that he is joining a US bid to buy TikTok , becoming a strategic advisor to the effort.

Ohanian said he would join an initiative called "The People's Bid for TikTok," launched by real estate and sports tycoon Frank McCourt's Project Liberty initiative, in a campaign joined by investor Kevin O'Leary, known from the Shark Tank television show in which entrepreneurs pitch ideas in bids for venture capital.

The group's approach includes a crowdfunding element aimed at giving individuals and small businesses a stake in the future of TikTok, which is facing a US law ordering it to divest from its Chinese owner ByteDance.

"I've spent my entire career building tech that puts power back in people's hands – that's what got me excited about The People's Bid," Ohanian said in a release.

"This isn't just about TikTok, it's about fundamentally rewiring how the internet works."

Project Liberty has promised to integrate a custom-made blockchain platform into TikTok that will let users control and own their data.