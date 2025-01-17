Music industry braces for looming US TikTok ban and "marketing apocalypse"

TikTok dramatically changed music discovery and marketing – a reliance the looming US ban on the popular app has underscored dramatically.

TikTok has dramatically changed music discovery and marketing – a reliance the looming US ban on the popular app has underscored as the music world braces for an unknown future. © Unsplash/Franck That the short-form video-sharing app might shut down in the US starting Sunday has fostered a sense of "marketing apocalypse" across the industry, says Tatiana Cirisano, a music industry analyst at MIDiA Research. For years TikTok has been an integral tool for most musicians, a jumping-off point for artists looking to break out, and an essential promotional platform for established musicians. In an increasingly fragmented musical landscape, Cirisano says, "Tik Tok served as sort of the one lightning rod where popularity could actually coalesce into a hit, and there actually could be these more mainstream cultural moments." TikTok TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew invited to Trump inauguration amid impending ban Now, digital marketing companies say artists are scrambling to download and archive their TikTok content before the app goes dark – the "worst-case scenario," said Cassie Petrey, founder of the digital marketing company Crowd Surf. "We've helped a lot of talent build great audiences" on TikTok, Petrey said. "It is unfortunate."

What could life post-TikTok look like?

A photo illustration shows a woman holding her smartphone displaying the Chinese social networking and e-commerce app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote, in Beijing on Wednesday. © ADEK BERRY / AFP What platform could fill a potential void is a question at the front of industry minds? Obvious near-parallels include YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. Both features were created in TikTok's image – but neither has enjoyed comparable prominence. "It's one thing to measure the user base or the weekly active users of those platforms," said Cirisano, numbers she said are on par with TikTok. TikTok TikTok may get an unexpected lifeline ahead of looming US ban But in terms of "cultural heft," she said, "they haven't really had the same impact." Jahan Karimaghayi, co-founder of marketing firm Benchmob, has urged clients to consider "changing their approach specifically to Instagram." "Instagram is a little bit more of an art gallery – it's about showing content to your followers – where Tiktok it's almost like you make content for people who don't follow you," he said. Sarah Flanagan, an influencer marketing expert in the music industry, echoed that view, saying that on TikTok "discovery is coming from a viral sound point of view" versus image. "That's huge in terms of why Tiktok has worked so well for music," she said. It's one advantage that YouTube – which Karimaghayi pointed out many people already use "as a jukebox" – could have. "If people migrate to Shorts, there's a real opportunity for artists to connect even more music," Flanagan said. And Americans are already trying new alternatives, like China's popular viral video app RedNote. It's surged to top Apple's free app downloads, though experts say that could be a short-term trend.

Potential TikTok ban shows the impact of social media on pop culture trends

But experts agree any respite could be brief – losing US TikTok won't spell the end of content creation beyond the music. © Unsplash/Gabriel Gurrola As earth-shaking as a TikTok ban stateside could be for music, "I think there's definitely artists who will breathe a sigh of relief for their mental state if Tiktok goes away, because of just the pressure to create content, the pressure to go viral," Cirisano said. In contrast to putting out a high-production music video, the explosion of short-form video has meant "suddenly artists were burdened with having to create their own format" rather than work with a full team, Flanagan said. "Nobody was telling them what to do and how to look cool." But experts agree any respite could be brief – losing US TikTok won't spell the end of content creation beyond the music. "There's very few artists these days that can put up music and do very little," Karimaghayi said.