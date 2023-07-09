Texas man goes from unknown to bestselling author thanks to viral TikTok

Texas - Shawn Warner published his first novel at the age of 58. To spread the word about the release, he set up a stand in a grocery store. At some point, a TikTok user took notice and now, Warner's life has been changed forever!

Shawn Warner (58) published his book in November 2022, but it wasn't until recently that it became a bestseller after going viral TikTok. © Screenshot Twitter/shawnwwrites (2)

TikToker Jerrad Swearenjin recorded a video of the Texas man in hopes of helping the aspiring writer. As it goes, the clip went viral, turning Shawn Warner into a bestselling author overnight after the clip was viewed more than 17.5 million times.

But first things first: Shawn Warner, an Army veteran, first worked as a child psychiatrist before he became a software engineer. At some point, he decided to roll the dice to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a writer, the New York Post reports.

Although people advised him against it, saying "You can’t make a living out of doing that," the father of two wrote his first book. However, it didn't initially take off in terms of sales.

Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Warner was sitting in a chair behind a table at a Kroger in Texas touting his novel, Leigh Howard And The Ghosts Of Simmons-Pierce Manor, when two men took notice and approached him.

The TikTok user noticed Warner's "defeated" look, and decided to go back and talk to Warner before he left, per the video's on-screen text.