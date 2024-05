TikTok ups restrictions on state-backed media amid foreign influence concerns

Washington DC - TikTok on Thursday said it was putting restrictions on state-backed media to counter acts of foreign influence on the platform during an important election year in multiple countries.

TikTok will institute new restrictions on state-backed media to counter acts of foreign influence on the platform. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The move comes after the US handed TikTok an ultimatum to divest from its Chinese owners or face a potential ban in the US market based on concerns the app could be used to influence Americans.

Under TikTok's new policy, state-affiliated media attempting to reach communities outside their home country on "current global events and affairs" will be barred from appearing on the platform's personalized "For You" feed.

Furthermore, if these accounts advertise on TikTok, they will not be allowed to do so "outside of the country with which they are primarily affiliated," the company stated.

TikTok defines state-affiliated media as those "whose editorial output or decision-making process is subject to control or influence by a government."