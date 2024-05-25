TikTokers amazed by creepy secret room: "Tell me this isn't the scariest thing you've ever seen!"

Charlotte, North Carolina - TikToker Noelle Pierce shows off the strange secret room in her cousin's new house, dubbing it the "scariest thing you've ever seen."

TikToker Noelle Pierce shows off the secret room in her cousin's house, calling it "the scariest thing you've ever seen." © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/recklessrevivalco

In a now-viral video, TikToker Noelle Pierce moves through an ordinary room into the walk-in closet, where there's a door in the wall at about waist level.

Pierce opens the door to reveal a narrow, windowless white room, decorated with painted butterflies and flowers.

There are even two more doors that lead to who knows where on the far end of the room.

The video showing the odd room boasts over a million likes.

Thousands of TikTokers can't decide if they think the room would be great for kids, or if it's just super creepy.