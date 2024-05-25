TikTokers amazed by creepy secret room: "Tell me this isn't the scariest thing you've ever seen!"
Charlotte, North Carolina - TikToker Noelle Pierce shows off the strange secret room in her cousin's new house, dubbing it the "scariest thing you've ever seen."
In a now-viral video, TikToker Noelle Pierce moves through an ordinary room into the walk-in closet, where there's a door in the wall at about waist level.
Pierce opens the door to reveal a narrow, windowless white room, decorated with painted butterflies and flowers.
There are even two more doors that lead to who knows where on the far end of the room.
The video showing the odd room boasts over a million likes.
Thousands of TikTokers can't decide if they think the room would be great for kids, or if it's just super creepy.
Is the secret room creepy or cool?
Pierce was so freaked out by the hidden room, that she told Newsweek she half-seriously advised her cousin to "padlock" the other doors.
Pierce's cousin and her boyfriend already knew about the room. They saw it when they first toured the house.
The couple has talked about renovating the space, "but they haven't made any final plans yet," Pierce explained.
"My family has a great sense of humor, and she also thinks it's creepy but funny," Pierce added.
Many TikTokers chimed in to say the room reminds them of something out of Criminal Minds!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/recklessrevivalco