TikTok's CEO hit with bizarre China questions by Senator Tom Cotton: "Again, I'm Singaporean"
Washington DC - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a bizarre and xenophobic grilling in the US Senate during a hearing on social media companies' role in protecting children online.
"Of what nation are you a citizen," far-right Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton asked, to which Chew replied, "Singapore, sir."
"Have you ever applied for Chinese citizenship?" Cotton queried.
Chew denied ever applying for a Chinese passport and confirmed he is a documented citizen of Singapore, adding that he "served my military for two and a half years."
That didn't stop the Arkansas Republican from going on to ask, "Have you ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party?"
"Senator, I'm Singaporean. No," Chew responded.
Cotton quickly followed up: "Have you ever been associated or affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party?"
"No, senator. Again, I'm Singaporean," the TikTok chief reiterated.
Tom Cotton defends his behavior in Senate hearing
Cotton ultimately defended his baseless insinuations that Chew is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.
"Singapore, unfortunately, is one of the places in the world that has the highest degree of infiltration and influence by the Chinese Communist Party," the senator insisted on Fox News' The Story With Martha MacCallum on Wednesday, offering no evidence for his claims.
"So, Mr. Chew has a lot to answer for, for what his app is doing in America and why it’s doing it."
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, titled "Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis," centered on online dangers for children, from sexual predators to teen suicide.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS