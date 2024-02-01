TikTok's CEO hit with bizarre China questions by Senator Tom Cotton: "Again, I'm Singaporean"

Washington DC - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced a bizarre and xenophobic grilling in the US Senate during a hearing on social media companies' role in protecting children online.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew (r.) repeatedly denied any affiliation with the Chinese Communist Party, which Senator Tom Cotton repeatedly insinuated. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & REUTERS

"Of what nation are you a citizen," far-right Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton asked, to which Chew replied, "Singapore, sir."

"Have you ever applied for Chinese citizenship?" Cotton queried.

Chew denied ever applying for a Chinese passport and confirmed he is a documented citizen of Singapore, adding that he "served my military for two and a half years."

That didn't stop the Arkansas Republican from going on to ask, "Have you ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party?"

"Senator, I'm Singaporean. No," Chew responded.

Cotton quickly followed up: "Have you ever been associated or affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party?"

"No, senator. Again, I'm Singaporean," the TikTok chief reiterated.