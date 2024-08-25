What is the iPhone pinky? TikTokers compare notes on hand deformity caused by cell phone use

Los Angeles, California - When you see this trend on TikTok , you might want to pull your little finger out from under your cell and take a look at the health effects that chronic phone usage has had on it!

How you hold your cell phone can make all the difference to how your little finger looks! © Screenshot/TikTok/@essiebone

Because you only hold your smartphone with one hand, you use your little finger as a support to prevent it from falling. Meanwhile, the other fingers clasp the screen. Who hasn't experienced this?

Many people are likely to perform this movement completely automatically and subconsciously almost every day.

Several users on TikTok show the frightening consequences this can have on your hands, however.

On the video platform, they share photos of their so-called "iPhone pinky."

With the weight of a cell phone pressing down for several hours a day, some users have noticed a deformation on their pinky fingers.

Countless videos show a number of bends in the little finger, which automatically makes the viewer start to worry about their own hand!