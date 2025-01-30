Trump scores millions after Meta settles lawsuit over his 2021 Facebook ban

Washington DC - In a stunning move, Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump millions to settle a lawsuit he brought against the company after he was kicked off of Facebook .

According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta – which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – agreed to pay Trump $25 million, with $22 million going towards his presidential library as a donation, and the remainder going toward legal fees and other plaintiffs in the case.

NBC News reports that the settlement does not require Meta to admit wrongdoing.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit Trump filed in 2021 against the company and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after the now-president was suspended from Facebook following the January 6 Capitol riots.

In response to the violence and misinformation at the center of the riots, Facebook banned Trump, citing safety precautions, but in court, Trump's team argued the move was a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech.

Trump has since been heavily critical of Zuckerberg and the social media platform, and even ventured off to start his own, titled Truth Social.

Despite the criticisms, Zuckerberg has gone out of his way to cozy up to Trump following his election win, and appears to now fall in with the MAGA crowd.