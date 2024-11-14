Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Lemon, and more leave X after Donald Trump's election victory

Bye, Bye, Bye! Jamie Lee Curtis, The Guardian, Don Lemon, and more have left the platform X, formerly Twitter, after Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Lemon, and more have bid adieu to the platform X after Donald Trump's presidential win.

Don Lemon (l.), Jamie Lee Curtis (r.), and more stars have left the platform X after Donald Trump (c.) won the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: AMIE MCCARTHY & JON CHERRY & KAYLA OADDAMS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The fallout from Trump winning the 2024 election continues as celebrities have started leaving the social media site. The mass exodus began after the president-elect appointed X owner Elon Musk, who publicly campaigned for the controversial politician, as the leader of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Following this, numerous stars and brands have quietly exited the long-running app. Others have been vocal about why they're leaving X, however.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Lemon, and more sound off after leaving X

Jamie Lee Curtis announced her departure from X via Instagram with a screenshot of her deleted account. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Curtis announced her departure from X via Instagram with a screenshot of her deleted account. The Bear star captioned the post with the Serenity Prayer: "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change. Courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to know the difference." The Guardian also removed their page and confirmed the decision in a statement via USA Today. The statement read, "This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism." It continued, "The U.S. presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse."