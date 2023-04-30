Jack Dorsey hits out at Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in public U-turn!

San Francisco, California - Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says "it all went south" when Elon Musk purchased the social media company, saying Musk's timing was poor and that he should have backed out of the deal.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (r.) criticized Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Dorsey was questioned Friday by users on his new upstart app Bluesky on whether he still believed Musk was the ideal owner for Twitter. Business Insider reported that Dorsey issued a flat denial.



"No. Nor do I think he acted right after realizing his timing was bad," Dorsey wrote.

When the $44-billion deal appeared to be falling through, Twitter's board threatened to sue Musk to force the deal. Dorsey said the board's effort to force the sale was also a bad idea.

"It all went south," Dorsey wrote.

"If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was name a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently," he continued.

"This is true for every public company. Was I optimistic? Yes. Did I have final say? No. I think he (Musk) should have walked away and paid the $1b."