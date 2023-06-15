Twitter hit with massive lawsuit by music publishing giants
Nashville, Tennessee - A coalition of major music publishers is suing Twitter over "massive copyright infringement" involving the companies' respective music catalogs.
Seventeen music publishers, who hold the rights to music from artists including Drake, Taylor Swift, and Adele, filed the joint lawsuit in Tennessee federal court. They seek more than $250 million in damages.
The companies including giants such as Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, and Sony Music Publishing.
Elon Musk's X Corp, which owns Twitter, is the sole defendant.
"Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service," David Israelite, chief executive of the National Music Publishers' Association, said in a statement.
"Twitter knows full well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform. No longer can it hide behind the (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) and refuse to pay songwriters and music publishers."
Record companies' longstanding issues with Twitter
Israelite accused Twitter of platforming leaked music, copyrighted music videos and other material. Under DMCA rules, Twitter and other social media websites are protected against copyright strikes over user-uploaded material, provided they work to remove infringing material and punish the offending users.
However, the lawsuit argues Twitter has failed to do so, and that it "routinely ignores repeat infringers."
In response to questions about the lawsuit, Twitter's press department sent an auto-reply of the poop emoji.
Even before Elon Musk's takeover in October 2022, publishers were unhappy with the platform. In a 2020 hearing before the US Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, the Recording Industry Association of America accused Twitter of taking no action to stop "industrial scale piracy" on its website.
According to The New York Times, Twitter had recently considered licensing music from the three major labels, but talks fell through after Musk assumed control of the company.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS & Unsplash/Erik Mclean