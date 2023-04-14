Twitter now allows longer tweets – if you pay for Musk's subscription

San Francisco, California - Twitter , the short-form text platform, is now an essay-length text platform, and the company has announced that tweets can now have a length of up to 10,000 characters, a massive increase from the previous 280-character limit.

Twitter Blue subscribers can now tweet posts with up to 10,000 characters. © REUTERS

This only applies to users paying the monthly $8 fee for the Twitter Blue subscription, which owner Elon Musk has been pushing as part of a shift away from the company's falling ad revenue.

"Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting," the company announced on Thursday, pointing users to subscribe for this feature. For a sense of how long 10,000 characters is: This news story has fewer than 2,000 characters.

The announcement comes days after Twitter's rivalry with Substack escalated when the newsletter platform announced plans to launch its own tweet-like functionality.

Twitter said it was now also allowing users to monetize their own content and that paying subscribers can also "apply to enable Subscriptions [...] to earn income directly on Twitter."

Substack, a space to sign up to newsletters mostly from individuals and smaller groups of writers, also lets content creators monetize their texts with subscriptions.