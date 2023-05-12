Who is the new CEO of Twitter?

San Francisco, California - One day after Elon Musk announced his plans to step down as CEO of Twitter , the business mogul has named his official replacement as Linda Yaccarino. Here's what we know.

Elon Musk has found a new chief executive to take the helm of social media platform Twitter, revealing it to be NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino.

He announced the news in a tweet on Friday: "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! [Linda] will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app."

Yaccarino is expected to take over the reins as CEO of Twitter in six weeks, per a previous tweet by Musk.

The SpaceX founder purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, and has since unveiled his plans to turn the social media platform into "X, the everything app."

Twitter was recently renamed as X Corp, according to various court filings which indicate a merger of the tech companies.

In December, Musk tweeted that he would "resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job," a promise he made after many Twitter users voted in favor of him stepping down as CEO in a Twitter poll created by Musk himself.

